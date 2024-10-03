Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.56

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $44.64. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 162,537 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.