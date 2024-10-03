Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and traded as high as $128.16. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $127.62, with a volume of 11,675 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

