Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

