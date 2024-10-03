Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 23,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.59.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.