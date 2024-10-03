Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. 23,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.