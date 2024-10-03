Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Position Raised by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PZT opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

