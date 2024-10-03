Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Anchor Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.60 and a 200-day moving average of $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.