Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

