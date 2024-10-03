Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $482.28. 7,551,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.95.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.03.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
