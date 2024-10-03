Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $482.28. 7,551,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.95.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

