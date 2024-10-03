Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up 2.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

