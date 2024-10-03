Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
