Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Position Reduced by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.