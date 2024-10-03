Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and traded as high as $61.34. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 25,176 shares traded.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

