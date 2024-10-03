Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/2/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $307.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $293.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.99. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equifax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

