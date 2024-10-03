Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

10/3/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2024 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $131.32. 3,591,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

