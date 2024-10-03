Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sempra (SRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Sempra is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.