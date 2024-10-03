Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Shares Up 0.2%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 2,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.
About Investor AB (publ)
Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.
