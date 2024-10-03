Investors Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 106.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
