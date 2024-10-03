Investors Buy Large Volume of Vistra Call Options (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 41,929 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 25,633 call options.

Vistra Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $8.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,078,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 38,929.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Vistra by 34.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

