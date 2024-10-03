Investors Purchase High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 126.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

