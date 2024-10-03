Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.48 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 463,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 706,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.14).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
