iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in iQIYI by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iQIYI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.