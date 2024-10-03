iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,223 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 27.0% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

