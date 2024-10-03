iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

