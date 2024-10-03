iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,774,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,917 shares.The stock last traded at $43.06 and had previously closed at $43.14.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

