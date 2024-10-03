iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

