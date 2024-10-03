iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 246,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 80,733 shares.The stock last traded at $75.17 and had previously closed at $75.66.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

