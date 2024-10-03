iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

