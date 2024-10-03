iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 17,190 shares.The stock last traded at $67.99 and had previously closed at $68.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

