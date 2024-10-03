iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Holdings Boosted by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division owned 0.16% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,354,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.