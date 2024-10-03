iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $556.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.46. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

