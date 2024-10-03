iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,720,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,945,000 after purchasing an additional 450,513 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

