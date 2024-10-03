iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
IVV stock opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
