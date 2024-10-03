iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The stock has a market cap of $493.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

