iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
