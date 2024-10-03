iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

