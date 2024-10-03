iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 151,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

