iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

