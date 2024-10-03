iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.