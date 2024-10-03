iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

