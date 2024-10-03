iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

