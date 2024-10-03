iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF (BATS:STSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.64. 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Small Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.