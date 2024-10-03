iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 890,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $45,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after buying an additional 530,610 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

