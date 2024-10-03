iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as low as $27.47. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 61,115 shares trading hands.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

