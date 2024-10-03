iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of BATS:IBMN opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

