iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDRGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 428,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 468,380 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

