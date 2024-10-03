iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.73. 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 224,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

