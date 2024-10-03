iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 112,607 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $41.53.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 861,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 734,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 98,593 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 193,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

