iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ILF stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

