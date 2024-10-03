iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,281,397 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $95.68.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

