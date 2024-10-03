iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 2,281,397 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $95.68.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.