iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,755,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

