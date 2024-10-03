iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.16. 7,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 18,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. BNP Paribas owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

